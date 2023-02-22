News you can trust since 1887
22 brilliant old pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans in fancy dress

As ever, Sheffield Wednesday fans have been out on their numbers this season to follow the Owls as they make a bid to gain promotion back to the Championship.

By Chris Holt
55 minutes ago

However, we haven’t quite got to the stage where fancy dress is appropriate on their travels so we may have to wait until the warmer weather returns before we see that.

Until then, have a look at some old pictures from The Star’s archive of Sheffield Wednesday fans all dressed up to cheer on the Owls.

1. Sheffield Wednesday fans dressing up on away days

Sheffield Wednesday fans dressing up on away days

Photo: The Star

2. Sheffield Wednesday fans all dressed up

Sheffield Wednesday fans outside Hillsborough ahead of the play-off semi-final in 2017

Photo: Martin Rickett

3. Sheffield Wednesday fans all dressed up

Smurfy Owls fans in fancy dress at Brentford

Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Sheffield Wednesday fans all dressed up

Owls fans on 'Jose Semedo Day' at the City Ground

Photo: Steve Ellis

