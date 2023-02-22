22 brilliant old pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans in fancy dress
As ever, Sheffield Wednesday fans have been out on their numbers this season to follow the Owls as they make a bid to gain promotion back to the Championship.
However, we haven’t quite got to the stage where fancy dress is appropriate on their travels so we may have to wait until the warmer weather returns before we see that.
Until then, have a look at some old pictures from The Star’s archive of Sheffield Wednesday fans all dressed up to cheer on the Owls.
Page 1 of 6