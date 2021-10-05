21 pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans including derbies with Sheffield United and Leeds United

This collection includes derby day fan photos from Wednesday matches against Sheffield United and Leeds United as well as Owls supporters following England abroad.
Wednesdayites are famed for packing grounds around the country and even in League One this season they have been, as usual, traveling in huge numbers and racking up impressive attendances at Hillsborough too.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know from years past.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 6