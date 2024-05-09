2024 Championship table: How Sheffield Wednesday compare to Leeds, Sunderland and rivals since Jan 1 - gallery

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 9th May 2024, 17:00 BST

A look at where Sheffield Wednesday rank among the Championship’s best performers this calendar year.

Sheffield Wednesday pulled off a hugely impressive great escape that saw them secure their Championship status on the very last day of the regular season.

While the Owls never wanted to leave it that late, their start to the season made it difficult for them to get out of the relegation zone, even after an impressive run of form under Danny Rohl in the second half of the year.

But where would Wednesday have finished if that first half of the year hadn’t taken place? Here we have put together a Championship table based on results since January 1. Take a look below.

Points - 9

1. 24. Rotherham United

Points - 9

Points - 18

2. 23. Sunderland

Points - 18

Points - 20

3. 22. Huddersfield Town

Points - 20

Points - 20

4. 21. Watford

Points - 20

