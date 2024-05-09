Sheffield Wednesday pulled off a hugely impressive great escape that saw them secure their Championship status on the very last day of the regular season.

While the Owls never wanted to leave it that late, their start to the season made it difficult for them to get out of the relegation zone, even after an impressive run of form under Danny Rohl in the second half of the year.

But where would Wednesday have finished if that first half of the year hadn’t taken place? Here we have put together a Championship table based on results since January 1. Take a look below.