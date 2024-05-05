For Röhl it’s also something that he’s keen to sort out soon, telling The Star before the Sunderland game, “It is clear that the players and some people around want some answers on what happens in the future, for me it is also important that we have those answers as soon as possible.

“We should make the signals for the future to go in the right direction; extending contracts, make new contracts, try to buy some players who are at the moment not our players. This is a big job for immediately after the season, but for this I think I need some answers and you know what I mean. We keep going, I am positive. Let's have a look.”

A retained list will be due in the near future, explaining who is leaving, who is staying, and who the club are entering into renewal discussions with - but as things stand they will be working with a threadbare squad once more when they return for preseason.

Wednesday will be a Championship side, their amazing 2-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday confirmed that, and while the immediate thoughts of the manager were to celebrate their remarkable achievement, that will soon change to planning for the next step.

Here are 20 players that may well have played their last game for the Owls now that the 2023/24 campaign is officially at a close:

James Beadle Has made the goalkeeping spot his since arriving on loan from Brighton in January. His loan is up in the summer.

Cameron Dawson Has had to play hokey-cokey with his pitch time again this season first with Devis Vasquez and then James Beadle, which more or less sums up his career with Wednesday. The four-and-a-half year deal given to him by Garry Monk runs out this summer.

Liam Palmer Palmer's deal is another set to come to an end shorty - he wants to stay. Speaking to The Star recently he said that he'd be 'gutted' if the West Brom game was his last at Hillsborough.

Dominic Iorfa Has been at Wednesday a long time and is keen to extend that stint. His contract is up in the summer and he's spoken before about how settled he is. Also said, "We'll see where it goes as the season goes on. Who knows, as the season winds down, there might be more discussions. We'll see."