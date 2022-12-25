Six of Sheffield Wednesday’s most valuable players are out of contract in the summer, alongside 14 other League One talents whose contracts are set to expire.

Josh Windass is a favourite at Hillsborough. Many Owls fans would be sad to see him go - however, with his contract up in the summer, his departure is a distinct possibility.

League One will see many of its hottest prospects and most coveted talents become available on free transfers at the end of the season. Among them are six Sheffield Wednesday players, including Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson. Additionally, there are also two out of contract Barnsley players who will feature on this list.

However, plenty of other teams could be set to lose their best players on free transfers, too. Stars such as Jason Knight, Conor Hourihane and Alfie Mawson could all become unattached at the season’s end.

Additionally, could any of the players on this list join Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the season? The Owls are one of the richest clubs in the division and have the second most valuable squad in the League, according to Transfermarkt.