19 players from yesteryear you probably forgot ever played for Sheffield Wednesday

1. Dean Windass

That's right. Dean Windass, father of Josh, spent time on loan with Wednesday in 2001 as he battled to get back from injury while at Middlesbrough. Only two appearances followed before he was whistled back to the Riverside for further treatment on a back injury. He'd later pop up at Bramall Lane, for a second spell at Bradford City and of course with Hull, who he fired to the Premier League in a famous playoff final.

Photo: Steve Ellis