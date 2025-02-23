19 of the best snaps of the 2,283 Sheffield Wednesday fans who made Friday night trip to Burnley

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 12:10 BST

Sheffield Wednesday supporters made a racket from the away end at Burnley’s Turf Moor on Friday evening.

Some 2,283 tickets were snapped up in a sold out allocation in Lancashire, those present roaring on another spirited performance in a clash that saw them ultimately slapped by the home side’s quality in a 4-0 defeat.

Here are 19 of the best photos lovingly snapped by legendary Owls photographer Steve Ellis in what was a topsy-turvy evening with Sheffield Wednesday.

Owls fans at Turf Moor in another sell out away allocation

1. Owls fans at Turf Moor in another sell out away allocation

Owls fans at Turf Moor in another sell out away allocation | Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Owls fans at Turf Moor in another sell out away allocation

2. Owls fans at Turf Moor in another sell out away allocation

Owls fans at Turf Moor in another sell out away allocation | Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Owls fans at Turf Moor in another sell out away allocation

3. Owls fans at Turf Moor in another sell out away allocation

Owls fans at Turf Moor in another sell out away allocation | Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Owls fans at Turf Moor in another sell out away allocation

4. Owls fans at Turf Moor in another sell out away allocation

Owls fans at Turf Moor in another sell out away allocation | Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice