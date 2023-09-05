Some are more realistic than others.

But with Xisco having admitted Sheffield Wednesday will look to the free agent market for attacking reinforcements over the coming days, it felt only right to have a little nosy around at what sort of players available.

Whether it’s a striker that is required or just a little sprinking of attacking joie de vivre remains to be seen.

And despite the fact that injuries and age are so often a concern around freebies, there is a talent out there.

Here’s a flick-through of 19 players Wednesday could sign tomorrow to help boost their fortunes.

Andre Ayew A toure de force just about any time he has strapped his boots up to play against Wednesday, Ghana international Ayew is no spring chicken at 33 but in terms of offering a bit of x-factor, the Owls could do a lot worse. Reportedly has offers from Saudi Arabia, the MLS and Turkey.

Tarique Fosu It's confused one or two that he doesn't have a club yet. Also a Ghana international, he's a good age at 27 and played a big part in the Brentford team that did so well at Championship level. Operates more as a winger than a striker but can deliver something tricky.

Ronan Curtis Not long ago the source of transfer interest from a handful of Championship clubs, Republic of Ireland international Curtis is on the comeback trail from injury and is still training with Portsmouth despite his free agent status. Has turned down reduced terms at Fratton Park, with Blackburn reportedly interested in taking him on.

Lewis Grabban His time in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ahli cut short, Grabban has enjoyed success against Wednesday in years gone by. He's no stranger to South Yorkshire having played at Rotherham United previously and at 35 would represent a short-term option.