17 rare Sheffield Wednesday photos from the archive With the Steel City derby on the horizon, we thought we'd take a look back through the photo archives and pick out some of the best Sheffield Wednesday photos on record. Scroll and click through the pages to see photos of Owls fans and players from the last hundred years... 1. 7th September 1912 A match in progress between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) 2. 10th April 1920 A section of the crowd at Stamford Bridge for the football match between Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by H. F. Davis/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) 3. 10th April 1926 The Chelsea goalkeeper McKenna diving at the feet of Sheffield Wednesday's Jimmy Trotter. (Photo by Davis/Getty Images) 4. 22nd March 1930 A woman who has fainted receives medical attention on the pitch sidelines during the FA Cup Semi-Final between Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford. (Photo by E. F. Corcoran/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)