17 random old pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans... just for the fun of it
Everybody loves old photographs, don’t they?
By Chris Holt
Published 13th May 2020, 16:44 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
So, for no good reason other than that, we took a random look into the archives to pick out some pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans, home and away through the past 20-odd years.
Many of the pictures show Owls fans on their travels, heading around the country in huge numbers as they always do and always have done.
Others show Wednesdayites roaring on their team at Hillsborough.
Have a look through our gallery to see if you recognise anyone – they probably look a little different these days.
1 / 5