17 random old pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans... just for the fun of it

Everybody loves old photographs, don’t they?
By Chris Holt
Published 13th May 2020, 16:44 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST

So, for no good reason other than that, we took a random look into the archives to pick out some pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans, home and away through the past 20-odd years.

Many of the pictures show Owls fans on their travels, heading around the country in huge numbers as they always do and always have done.

MORE: 21 great Sheffield Wednesday fan pictures as 25,938 crowd watches Owls v Ipswich Town

Others show Wednesdayites roaring on their team at Hillsborough.

Have a look through our gallery to see if you recognise anyone – they probably look a little different these days.

A 2001 journey for these colourful Sheffield Wednesday fans in Norwich

1. Flowered up

A 2001 journey for these colourful Sheffield Wednesday fans in Norwich Photo: Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday fans packing into an away ground as usual, this one at Burnley

2. South Yorkshire in Lancashire

Sheffield Wednesday fans packing into an away ground as usual, this one at Burnley Photo: Steve Ellis

An Owls fan hiding from the heat claps the performance after Sheffield Wednesday's opening day win at Swindon in 2003

3. Cooling off

An Owls fan hiding from the heat claps the performance after Sheffield Wednesday's opening day win at Swindon in 2003 Photo: Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday fans turned out in numbers as usual and had opening day joy in the sunshine at Swindon in 2003

4. Sunny in Swindon

Sheffield Wednesday fans turned out in numbers as usual and had opening day joy in the sunshine at Swindon in 2003 Photo: Steve Ellis

