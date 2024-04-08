16 cracking photos of Sheffield Wednesday fans as Owls sell-out for QPR win

Sheffield Wednesday fans were in fine voice once again as they sold out the away end for the trip to Queens Park Rangers.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 8th Apr 2024, 13:30 BST

Djeidi Gassama was the hero on the day as he scored the first goal and set up Anthony Musaba for the second, and there were some fantastic scenes after the final whistle between the players, staff and travelling Owls faithful.

Around 1,800 Wednesdayites made the trip down to the big smoke for the encounter at Loftus Road, the latest of a number of sell-outs on the road from them, and our photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some moments from the stands on an afternoon that renewed hope of survival in the Championship.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in here?

Owls fans in the Capital for another away ticket allocation sell out at Queens Park Rangers to watch a vital 2-0 win.

1. Wednesday fans at QPR

2. Wednesday fans at QPR
Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Wednesday fans at QPR

3. Wednesday fans at QPR
Photo: Steve Ellis

3. Wednesday fans at QPR

4. Wednesday fans at QPR
Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Wednesday fans at QPR

