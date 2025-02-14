Owls supporters headed over the Swansea knowing that their side hadn’t managed to win their since 1983, and that - in general - they don’t tend to beat the Swans whenever they meet.

But, with Danny Röhl’s side making a surprising push for the play-offs, a couple of thousand made the trip from Sheffield and were sent into raptures as Michael Smith scored not long after taking to the field to score the winning goal at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Photographer, Steve Ellis, was on hand to capture some great photos of fans in South Wales, with plenty of smiles on show amongst the travelling support.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in these?

