15 fantastic photos of Sheffield Wednesday fans from the late 90s to the mid-2000s

So we’ve taken another trip down memory lane to bring you 15 fantastic photos of Owls fans from the late 90s through to the mid-2000s.

Our nostalgic look back at life on the terraces includes games at Sheffield United, the Millennium Stadium and Burnley and covers a turbulent time on the pitch as the Owls slipped from the glamour of the Premier League to League One (the last time).

Click through our photo gallery to see if you can spot yourself or anyone you may know.

Wednesday fans who made the long journey to Plymouth Argyle in good voice back in November 2007.

Wednesdayites in fancy dress at Birmingham City's St Andrew's ground in April 2007.

Wednesday supporters get behind their side against Norwich City at Hillsborough in May 2007.

A Wednesday fan sports fancy headwear as 6,000 away fans descend on Derby County's Pride Park in May 2006.