It’s never been smooth sailing being a Sheffield Wednesday fan, but there was a time when the good times were more regular than the bad...

Wednesday have been outside of the top-flight of English football since 2000 when they were relegated from the Premier League, but it hasn’t always been that way. Today we look back at some moments that fans who were following the Owls in the 1980s and 1990s will be able to remember that some of the younger crowd won’t.

Phrases such as ‘Can he play on grass’ and songs about European tours spring to mind, and then - of course - there were the trips to Wembley. How many of these can you remember?

The first came in 1980, starting the new decade off with a bang as the Owls climb from Division 3 to Division 2, and by 1984 they were back in the big time, clinching it with four games to go thanks to a Mel Sterland penalty against Crystal Palace.

1. Two promotions in five years

Alan Smith was a master of his trade, and could regularly be seen sprinting on to help the Wednesday players whenever they picked up a knock. He was held in such high regard that he spent time with England, too.

2. The fastest physio in the league

Wednesday's most famous stand remained open to the elements until a roof was eventually added in 1986 after fans raised money to contribute to the cost - it was quite the sight when it was full.

3. A roofless Kop

It could be heard being belted from the stands both home and away by Wednesdayites, sometimes for very lengthy periods.

4. 'Atkinson's Barmy Army!'

