Sheffield Wednesday have already taken advantage of the free agent market as they look to improve ahead of the new season. The Owls have snapped up Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Jamal Lowe and Svante Ingelsson on free deals, getting off to a quick start in the summer window. The Blades haven’t been active so far, but they have plenty of work to do, needing to offload a number of players while bidding to keep some of the out of contract players at Bramall Lane. Free agents could yet form an important part of United’s recruitment strategy, and Wednesday might not be done on that front, either. With that in mind, we have rounded up all of the current free agents from Premier League and Championship sides as things stand. Just keep in mind that some players may be in talks with their current club or other clubs at this stage. We have also put each player’s last club in brackets for reference. Take a look below.