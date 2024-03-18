14 pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans who braved Ipswich Town horror show - gallery

Over 2,000 Sheffield Wednesday fans made their way to Portman Road for the defeat to Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Joe Crann
Published 18th Mar 2024, 14:28 GMT

It's a long trip over to Suffolk from South Yorkshire, and there was certainly no reward at the end of it for Wednesdayites who took the trip to Portman Road, ultimately watching their side concede six goals in a heavy defeat at the hands of the Tractor Boys.

The result did their survival hopes no favours, but thankfully results elsewhere meant that the damage to their bid to stay in the Championship wasn't done too much harm.

Can you spot yourself in these images from before the game? Before the disappointment hit home...

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Ipswich Town at the weekend

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Ipswich Town at the weekend

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Ipswich Town at the weekend

Sheffield Wednesday fans at Ipswich Town at the weekend

