14 expiring contracts that Sheffield Wednesday need to start discussing

The Owls recently moved to secure the immediate futures of Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa after they penned new deals until 2023, while Barry Bannan committed until the end of the 2022/23 campaign earlier this year.

This month it was confirmed that young left back, Ryan Galvin, had extended his contract with the Owls ahead of extending his loan spell with Gloucester City, however there are still several players – key and fringe – that decisions need to be made on in the not-so-distant future.

As the things stand the Owls have Sam Hutchinson, Liam Palmer, Callum Paterson, Jack Hunt (one-year option), Saido Berahino (one-year option), Massimo Luongo, Chey Dunkley, Joe Wildsmith, Alex Hunt, Ciaran Brennan, Korede Adedoyin, Charles Hagan, Liam Waldock and Josh Dawodu all out of contract come June, and Darren Moore will considering all of their situations closely.

Hutchinson has already reiterated his desire to retire at Hillsborough if given the chance, while new contract talks are underway with Paterson and thought to be on the cards for Palmer. With Hunt and Berahino, the option means that their futures will likely only be confirmed towards the back end of the campaign.

For Luongo and Dunkley, it’s expected that they’ll be assessed over the course of this season as the pair look to persuade Moore and his technical team that they should be part of their future plans, while the jury is out on Wildsmith as he plays second fiddle to Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Hunt and Brennan are two young players that have dipped in and out of the first team in recent years, but are now looking to prove themselves at senior level with loan spells at Grimsby Town and Notts County – the former has impressed so far, while the latter is just starting his loan spell. As things stand, the expectation is that both could be offered extensions before the season is out.

Meanwhile, for the likes of Adedoyin, Hagan, Waldock and Dawodu, they’ll all be assessed as the season goes on. Adedoyin is likely to get a few more first team minutes this season, while Hagan and Waldock are currently out on loan with Hampton & Richmond Borough and Gainsborough Trinity respectively, and Dawodu could head out on loan as well amid growing interest.

With it being just September, some of the expiring contracts at Hillsborough will not be an immediate priority for Moore and the Owls, however having lost players like Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide just a few months ago, they’ll be wary of others being snapped up by clubs elsewhere if their heads are turned.