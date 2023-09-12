News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Man left train worker 'traumatised' after 'touching between her legs'
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder

13 Sheffield Wednesday famous fans in net worth order, including singers, actors and footballers - gallery

A look at some of Sheffield Wednesday’s most famous fans as the Owls prepare to return to action.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 12th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a difficult start to the season, but their celebrity fans will remain firmly behind them.

The adjustment to Championship football has not been easy one, with the Owls currently sitting bottom but one after five games, picking up just one point so far. Wednesday are going to have to pick up form quickly after the break, but they face a tough test right out of the blocks, taking on fellow promotion side Ipswich Town, who have enjoyed an excellent start to the season.

In the meantime, we have rounded up 13 of Wednesday’s most famous fans, ranking them in order of their net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Reported net worth: £1.2 million

1. Jermaine Jackson - Singer

Reported net worth: £1.2 million

Photo Sales
Reported net worth - £2.4 million

2. Richard Hawley - Musician

Reported net worth - £2.4 million

Photo Sales
Reported net worth - £3.2 million

3. Jon McClure - Reverend and the Makers

Reported net worth - £3.2 million

Photo Sales
Reported net worth - £4 million

4. Katy Livingston - Pentathlete

Reported net worth - £4 million

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ipswich Town