13 Sheffield Wednesday famous fans in net worth order, including singers, actors and footballers - gallery
A look at some of Sheffield Wednesday’s most famous fans as the Owls prepare to return to action.
Sheffield Wednesday have endured a difficult start to the season, but their celebrity fans will remain firmly behind them.
The adjustment to Championship football has not been easy one, with the Owls currently sitting bottom but one after five games, picking up just one point so far. Wednesday are going to have to pick up form quickly after the break, but they face a tough test right out of the blocks, taking on fellow promotion side Ipswich Town, who have enjoyed an excellent start to the season.
In the meantime, we have rounded up 13 of Wednesday’s most famous fans, ranking them in order of their net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.