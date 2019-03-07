12 Sheffield Wednesday kits that could be sold for a small fortune
Find out just how much your old Sheffield Wednesday jerseys are worth.
Dig through the attic and rake through your wardrobe for any forgotten Wednesday strips that you may have stashed away - they could be worth a healthy sum. All priced in GBP.
1. Away shirt 1986/87
Sold for: 62, 69 and 79. One of the first away kits to be designed by Umbro, sporting the Finlux TV Video sponsorship. Retro.
2. Carbone printed third shirt 1998/99
Sold for 50. The Italian was a popular figure among the Wednesday-faithful - voted the clubs player of the season in 1998. He spent three years at Hillsborough.
3. Home and away shirt 1990/91
One seller sold the pair for 51 while another one sold just the home shirt for 56. Got either? You could be in for small cash boost of just over 50. Classic Umbro kit, no sponsor.
4. Third kit shirt 1994/96
Sold for: 42.50. Marked as the first-ever third kit to be designed by Puma and second in the Sanderson sponsorship era.
