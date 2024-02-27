Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls have clawed back plenty of ground in their pursuit of Championship safety since Röhl’s arrival at the club, and now find themselves just three points off 21st-placed Queens Park Rangers following a big win over Bristol City at the weekend.

Röhl is delighted with how his side are doing, and has urged them not to worry about what’s happening elsewhere.

“We must focus on our performance,” he said after the Robins win. “Of course, we know about the results everywhere else straight away, but I said to the guys ‘focus on yourself, focus on yourself’.

“We have 12 finals to go and if we keep on going the way we are, we will have the best chance of staying in the Championship… We have won three games from four, the atmosphere is amazing, and even the game we lost at Leicester, the fans gave the players a standing ovation because they recognise what we are trying to do.

“Again, my players gave everything, the way we managed the game with 10 men was very professional and solid and made sure we took the points… We have a big week coming up with teams of different profiles in Rotherham, Plymouth and Leeds.