11 great photos as Sheffield Wednesday fans turn it up for survival party

Around 2,600 Wednesdayites made the trip to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon to see their team clinch a vital 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass, the pair delivering in the big games once again after their role in promotion a year ago.

There were plenty of fans left in blue and white long after the final whistle, and the players took their time to celebrate with them despite being so far away on the top tier at Sunderland’s ground. They could be heard from the minute they belted out Hi Ho Silver Lining before kick off to when they left after the Great Escape was completed.