11 great photos as Sheffield Wednesday fans turn it up for survival party

Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship status was confirmed over the weekend with a big win away at Sunderland.

Published 6th May 2024, 12:25 BST

Around 2,600 Wednesdayites made the trip to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon to see their team clinch a vital 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass, the pair delivering in the big games once again after their role in promotion a year ago.

There were plenty of fans left in blue and white long after the final whistle, and the players took their time to celebrate with them despite being so far away on the top tier at Sunderland’s ground. They could be heard from the minute they belted out Hi Ho Silver Lining before kick off to when they left after the Great Escape was completed.

Here are some excellent photos of some of the travelling Owls courtesy of Steve Ellis - which is your favourite fancy dress?

1. Owls fans at the Stadium of Light for the last game of the season.

Photo: Steve Ellis

2. Owls fans at the Stadium of Light for the last game of the season.

Photo: Steve Ellis

3. Owls fans at the Stadium of Light for the last game of the season.

Photo: Steve Ellis

4. Owls fans at the Stadium of Light for the last game of the season.

Photo: Steve Ellis

