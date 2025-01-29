Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Today marks 10 years since Dejphon Chansiri’s purchase of Sheffield Wednesday, and to say it’s been an eventful decade would be an understatement.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s been one hugely memorable promotion, multiple play-off campaigns, millions of pounds spent, points deductions and transfer embargoes, protests and fallouts, relegation battles won and lost… Oh, and a massive cake ball.

His reign as owner and chairman of the Owls is one that has – and continues – to split opinion, and on the tenth anniversary of his tenure we thought we’d take a look back at every season of the Chansiri era to relive the ups and downs of it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2014/15 – And it begins…

It was January 29th 2015 when Chansiri was officially confirmed as Milan Mandaric’s successor at Hillsborough after a deal reportedly worth £30m was concluded – and immediately he spoke of intentions to get the club back to the Premier League.

“I am very excited at the prospect of taking over control from Milan,” the new Owls owner said. “I believe this club has huge potential and I can assure all our supporters that I will be working extremely hard to bring the success that I already sense from my short time in your city our supporters so desperately crave.

“My son Att, who was a mascot at the recent Blackpool game, is passionate about football and I know will be my inspiration in this project. I have made the same promise to him as I do our supporters. He will not let me forget this until we are back in the Premier League.

“Milan has been a wonderful owner of the club, taking over at a very difficult time and guiding it out of League One and handing it over with much still to play for this season in the Championship. I am pleased he has agreed to remain a supporter of the club. I am sure with his football knowledge and business expertise he will be of invaluable help to me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday were ninth at the time, nine points off the play-offs, and Stuart Gray soon had some new additions to work with as the likes of Sergiu Buș, Marnick Vermijl, Lewis McGugan and Filipe Melo. The Owls won only five more games that season, though, and went on to finish 13th.

Not long after the season finished, part of Chansiri’s newly-appointed transfer committee, Adam Pearson, left for Leeds United after just a month in the job, leaving Glenn Roeder, Jonathan Hill and Gray left behind. The manager left a month later, and Roeder in December 2015.

2015/16 – Carlos had a dream

The summer of 2015 was a busy one for Wednesday, Chansiri took a chance on journeyman manager, Carlos Carvalhal, as Gray’s replacement and a frantic transfer window saw them sign 15 different players ranging from Darryl Lachman and Lewis Price to Fernando Forestieri and Barry Bannan. A brand new Desso pitch and giant screen was also installed at Hillsborough as part of the new owner’s commitment to improving the Owls’ home ground, something welcomed by supporters, however a price hike on the ticket front was – unsurprisingly – not so well received.

One win in the first seven games of the season didn’t do too much to improve the mood, but come the end of October there had been a huge improvement from Carvalhal’s team and they’d stretched out a lengthy unbeaten run as well as knocking out top-flight outfits, Newcastle United and Arsenal, in the Capital One Cup. The latter came in the form of a famous 3-0 victory under the lights at S6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A relatively busy January saw comings and goings from the club, but arguably the most notable bit of business was the permanent purchase of fan favourite, Gary Hooper, who joined the Owls in a multi-million pound deal.

The second half of the season was a memorable one, with ‘Carlos had a dream’ ringing from the stands the Owls lost just four Championship games as they secured a play-off place in their highest finish since relegation from the Premier League in 2000. Tales are still regaled of the semifinal aggregate win over Brighton & Hove Albion and the day out at Wembley that followed, with defeat failing to dampen the spirits of a fanbase that felt reborn. Something was beginning at Sheffield Wednesday.

2016/17 – We go again

It was another summer of spending from Chansiri as he looked to give Carvalhal what he needed for the Owls to go that one step further in their quest for promotion, with millions of pounds being circulated to bring in players who’d play(ed) a big part such as Adam Reach and Daniel Pudil – but also others that wouldn’t, like Almen Abdi and David Jones. Urby Emanuelson also joined, and he played once.

Wednesday were no longer a surprise package, and were being watched a lot more closely by the promotion hopefuls, but come October it certainly looked like they’d be in for another crack at the Premier League and they’d fended off a multi-million pound bid from for star attacker, Forestieri,– something that Chansiri later admitted that he regretted given what happened afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October also saw the Owls pay tribute to King of Thailand, Bhumibol Adulyadej, before a game against Queens Park Rangers, with the video footage of that tribute far and away the club’s most watched YouTube clip with over 1.6m views.

This campaign was also the one that saw Wednesday’s blue and white stripes replaced with white pinstripes on the shirt, the iconic Owl badge swapped out for one used in the mid-1900s and the ‘SWFC’ on the North Stand changed to ‘CHANSIRI’ instead.

January saw Wednesday agree to smash their record transfer fee by signing Jordan Rhodes on loan for half a season from Middlesbrough before what was reported to be a £10m payment at the end of the season, while Callum McManaman, Morgan Fox and Sam Winnall were also signed up… Wednesday weren’t as easy on the eye, but they were more pragmatic, and under Carvalhal’s tutelage they managed to finish fourth in the Championship and book another run at the play-offs.

Again, though, it wasn’t to be, and the Owls were knocked out in the semis after a penalty shootout at Hillsborough against Huddersfield Town, and with Carvalhal’s contract expiring there was a sense of unknown about what would happen next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2017/18 – Things start to slip

There was hope that it’d be third time lucky for Wednesday, and that they’d finally be able to secure a top-flight return in the season that they were celebrating their 150th anniversary. But things didn’t quite go as planned.

Preseason took place in Portugal in ‘Lacatoni’ kits – Carvalhal’s own brand - after the club parted ways with Sondico – and a week before the season started there had still been no anniversary kit launched. Eventually Elev8 was named as the supplier and a throwback non-striped kit was unveiled a few days before the campaign got underway.

On the pitch things didn’t get off the best start as they won just three of their opening eight games, but a big-money centre back signing, Joost van Aken, was brought in to try and help matters, and there was a Steel City derby on the horizon to look forward to – Sheffield United had just been promoted from League One.

A 150th anniversary event at Ponds Forge was enjoyed by many as several legends turned up to celebrate the club’s storied history, and a new Guinness World Record was set as the club’s chefs created the biggest cake ball ever at 285kg - this record was beaten in 2023 by an American coffee company, Scooter's Coffee, who made on weighing 385kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results didn’t improve too much as the end of the year drew closer, and pressure started to mount on Carvalhal. A heavy defeat to the Blades at Hillsborough didn’t help, and on Christmas Eve, after losing to Boro, Chansiri pulled the plug and Lee Bullen took over on an interim basis.

It didn’t take long to find a replacement, though, and before the first week of December was out the Owls owner had appointed German coach, Jos Luhukay, to try and take things forward. Joey Pelupessy was signed as the only January arrival, Katrien Meire comes on board as Chief Executive Officer, and despite a pretty strong end to the season Wednesday slumped to a 15th place finish despite having one of the biggest wage bills in the division.

2018/19 - Mediocrity

The 2018/19 season is one that won’t live long in the memory for Wednesdayites. It started with the club still under transfer embargo from the season before and ended with the Owls slap bang in the middle of the Championship in 12th place. It also saw the club begin a manager churn that hardly set them up for success. Record signing, Jordan Rhodes, was loaned out, flourishing talent, George Hirst – son of David, moved on after a dispute with the club, and the only arrivals are Josh Onomah and Michael Hector on loan.

A fans forum in December, just a few days before Christmas, was held with the Owls 18th in the Championship and with just one win in their last 10 matches. In it Chansiri spoke about solving Financial Fair Play problems, suggested that he’d be putting the club up for sale, and defended manager, Luhukay, who was then fired a couple of days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullen had another stint as caretaker before Chansiri went down the English route by appointing serial achiever, Steve Bruce, to lead the team on. Bruce was given time to mourn the passing of his parents, an honourable move by the Owls chairman, with Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence taking charge until February 1st.

Dominic Iorfa was signed as the only notable arrival as the January transfer window came to an end, and Bruce’s record of just three losses in 18 league matches gave hope for the season that would follow.

2019/20 - Another change

A mass changing of the guard sees several Owls leave the club over the summer, with a rebuild on the cards in an attempt to lower the wage bill – unfortunately another exit is that of Bruce himself, who decided that he wanted to take on the Newcastle United job instead.

A number of free transfers join the club with Wednesday under a ‘soft transfer embargo’ due to failing to hand in their accounts on time, while Massimo Luongo comes in towards the end of the window for a substantial sum once they had that lifted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also became public knowledge that Chansiri had sold Hillsborough to himself in order to try and ensure that the club did not breach FFP, with ‘Sheffield 3’ purchasing the ground for £60m. More on that later.

Bullen was called upon once more, for six games, before Garry Monk was given the job at S6, and they ended up heading into their Boxing Day fixture against Stoke City in third place. With 90 minutes gone they were leading 2-1 and looking good, but two late Potters goals proved to be a sliding doors moment for the club.

Wednesday won just three more league games between that Stoke collapse and a trip to Brentford on March 7th, a game that ended in a 5-0 thrashing and saw Monk say that there was ‘a culture here that will never ever be successful’. The COVID-19 pandemic saw the league shutdown until June, leaving the Owls to lick their wounds from home.

Charges against Chansiri, former chief executive Katrien Meire – who’d left in February 2019 – and finance director John Redgate, regarding the sale of Hillsborough were dropped in the March, although a charge of misconduct against the club remained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things resumed in June behind closed doors, but two wins in nine meant a 16th-place finish and several popular Owls figures leave without being able to say goodbye to the supporters. Throughout the pandemic Chansiri is said to not have laid anybody off at the club even amongst the cashflow problems, even going as far as to top up the salaries of those that were furloughed at the time to make sure they weren't out of pocket.

2020/21 - Down and out

The final ball of the previous season had barely just been kicked when it was confirmed that Wednesday would begin the new one with a 12-point deduction after being found guilty of breaching the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules for the three-season reporting period ending in 2017–18. It left Monk in a bit of a bind, and though a number of players were brought in, November arrived with the Owls still on -4.

A huge boost would follow, though, with the Owls having a 10-point week after a shock win against Bournemouth and a draw with Millwall coincided with a reduction of their 12-point deduction to six points, but five days later Monk and all of his staff were gone after Chansiri decided that time was up for the former Leeds United boss.

Days later Tony Pulis, a man famously never relegated, was appointed to try and halt the Owls’ slide, but things got worse instead of better, and amid talk of unpaid wages, poor results and dwindling confidence Pulis was fired after 10 just 10 games in charge. He tasted victory just once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mammoth press conference after his exit saw Chansiri heavily criticise his former manager saying that he made a mistake in hiring him, and a new name also came into the picture as Erik Alonso – referred to as an advisor – started to be linked with the club. He severed ties not long afterwards after it was reported that a bid of his to buy Wednesday had been rejected.

Meanwhile, Neil Thompson was placed in charge of the first team as it took over two months to find Pulis’ replacement… Darren Moore was the man, it was decided – and so he took on what felt like a now impossible task of keeping the Owls up.

But with COVID-19 continuing to be a problem, so much so that Moore found himself dangerously hospitalised at one point, Wednesday weren’t able to find any real rhythm, and despite losing just one of their last five – as well as being out of the relegation zone briefly on the last day – they were relegated into League One.

A few weeks later it surfaced that some players were considering walking out given how long it had been since they were last paid, and the uncertainty around the club was spiralling. Confirmation of Moore’s commitment to regaining promotion settled the ship somewhat, with Chansiri saying, ‘I take full responsibility for everything that happens at our club’ after that 3-3 draw with Derby County that sent them down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2021/22 - A period of calm

Preseason saw the Owls get to work straight away with a big influx of players after a raft of summer exits, with Moore looking to make his mark on the team following relegation. A six-point suspended points deduction regarding the unpaid wages fiasco hangs over them, but with strong signings on the pitch and in the technical team there was some optimism growing.

Three defeats in their opening 22 fixtures saw Wednesday firmly in a position to push for promotion, and things started to calm down for the most part as Moore’s men became a real force in League One on the way to a fourth-place finish that saw them miss out on automatic promotion by five points. They went on to lose to Sunderland in the play-offs and prepared to go again.

2022/23 - One for the ages

Another summer turnover, and once again Chansiri signed off on a whole new round of arrivals for the manager as they looked to climb out of the third tier. Kits were sold at record-breaking levels and the Owls started the season like a house on fire.

January came and went with Aden Flint the only new arrival despite Moore’s desire to end the window stronger than they started it, but by mid-March Wednesday weren’t just on course for promotion, but in with a real shot of lifting the league title after going 23 games unbeaten for the first time in the club’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A six-game blip hurt their chances as Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle motored on, and in the end they had to settle for third place – with the highest third-place total ever achieved.

Then came Peterborough United – home and away – for a period that has been written into Wednesday folklore after the Owls mounted the greatest play-off comeback of all time to reach Wembley, and this time around they were able to get the job done under the arch as Josh Windass popped up in the 123rd minute to beat Barnsley.

Promotion, progress, and the hope that continuity could see the club establish themselves as a Championship side once again before possibly even kicking on further in the not-so-distant future.

2023/24 - The Great Escape

Not even a month had passed, with Wednesdayites still revelling in their promotion, when the shock announcement came that Moore had left his role as manager of the club. It caught everyone off guard, and a war of words between Chansiri and his ex-manager left a bitter taste – the former said he left because of money, the latter said he didn’t. But regardless, a new man at the helm was needed once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fans’ forum follows not long afterwards that leaves many with more questions than answers, and once more discontent begins to grow amongst elements of the fanbase. Chansiri says they’re working on getting in a new manager as soon as possible.

Up steps Xisco Munoz, a promotion-winner with Watford, to try and make sure Wednesday stayed in the division. His introductory press conference was marred by the owner’s irritation at comments from club legend, Carlton Palmer, over Moore’s exit, but the Spaniard speaks well about his hopes – and the club are heading to his native country for preseason.

Many of those who played their part in promotion have been released or left, including a host of firm fan favourites, and Xisco heads out to their camp in Murcia with very limited numbers, no new signings and a smattering of kids at his disposal. It doesn’t go well.

To say that the season didn’t start great would be an understatement. Four defeats on the bounce set the tone, and after a defeat at West Bromwich Albion on October 3rd made it the club’s worst ever start to a season it was decided that Xisco’s time was up. His only victory came in a penalty shootout win over Stockport County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine days later Danny Röhl was appointed. As a young German manager with excellent pedigree there was plenty to intrigued by, but with Wednesday seen to be in an impossible situation at the foot of the table there wasn’t much hope of actually retaining their spot.

And to make matters worse, Wednesday are placed under a registration embargo after failing to pay their HMRC bill, and Chansiri suggests that fans should help him pay it – before paying it in full the following day.

But Röhl sparked a turnaround, improving the team’s performances immediately, and by the time the January transfer window rolled around there was a glimmer of hope that – with the right signings and a bit of luck – they could pull off the great escape. Still, discontent around the ownership continued and protests began to take shape in different forms, including the holding up of yellow flyers en masse at S6.

Iké Ugbo, James Beadle and Ian Poveda were the standout arrivals, and all of them played a huge part in the final push as Röhl worked his magic and they managed to stay up on the final day away at Sunderland. Wednesdayites had a new messiah, and now they wanted to see him backed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2024/25 - Here and now

All is rosy in the garden. Röhl gets a new long-term contract, Ugbo is brought back on a permanent basis, the new kits are a hit, a successful preseason trip sees Wednesday face the likes of RB Salzburg and Werder Bremen, and – to his credit – Chansiri has opened up his chequebook for his manager to bolster his ranks in order to avoid another relegation scrap.

Similarly to the year before, though, Wednesday were hit with another registration embargo over amounts owed to HMRC, but two weeks later that too was paid off. On the pitch the Owls are looking comfortable, some way off the bottom three, and even defeat to the Blades hasn’t dampened spirits too much.

Three defeats in 14 Championship matches after the Steel City derby defeat has them within touching distance of the play-offs, but as the window opens up and Röhl makes it clear that he wants some new faces to make that extra step, it becomes apparent that there has been a breakdown in communications between the manager and the chairman.

Another fans’ forum is called in order for Chansiri to get his side of the story across, where he insists he’s received no transfer list from Röhl, and it ends with him revealing that Shea Charles has been recalled by Southampton. It’s a forum that sparks a resurgence of fan protests once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now we’re here. 10 years on from the purchase of Sheffield Wednesday, and the Owls are one place lower – but three points better off – than where Chansiri found them.

He and Röhl have met now, and Charles is sticking around, but with just a few days left before the transfer window shuts there have been no new arrivals at S6 and if it remains that way when it slams shut then many will feel like it’s been a huge opportunity missed for everyone involved.