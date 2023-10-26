News you can trust since 1887
Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:13 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 18:20 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are off to a disastrous start to the season, failing to win any of their first 13 games, drawing three and losing the rest. A heavy defeat to Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday means the Owls are already 11 points from safety, and their path to safety already looks a complicated one.

That’s especially the case because of owner Dejphon Chansiri’s vow to stop funding the club out of his own pocket, setting up a tricky January transfer window. With that in mind, it looks as though free transfers could be particularly important this winter, and here we have rounded up some of the most attractive free agents still searching for a new club.

Last club - QPR

1. Stefan Johansen (Midfielder)

Last club - QPR

Last club - Wigan Athletic

2. Steven Caulker (Defender)

Last club - Wigan Athletic

Last club - Fulham

3. Josh Onomah (Midfielder)

Last club - Fulham

Last club: Brentford

4. Tariqe Fosu (Forward)

Last club: Brentford

