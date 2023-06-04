News you can trust since 1887
10 free agent centre-backs Sheffield Wednesday could target including released Reading and Stoke City pair - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday have some big transfer decisions to make over the next couple of months

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 4th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are back in the Championship following their dramatic promotion last week at Wembley courtesy of attacker Josh Windass’ last-gasp goal against fellow Yorkshire club Barnsley in the League One play-off final. The Owls will now turn their attention to adding some signings into their squad to prepare for next season.

Darren Moore will be eager to improve certain positions to give his side the best chance of adapting to the step up a division. With that in mind, here is a look at 10 soon-to-be free agent centre-backs who Sheffield Wednesday could target as they look to bolster their ranks...

Last club: Blackburn Rovers

1. Daniel Ayala

Last club: WBA

2. Kean Bryan

Last club: Luton Town

3. Sonny Bradley

Last club: Luton Town

Last club: Swansea

4. Joel Latibeaudiere

