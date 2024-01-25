News you can trust since 1887
10 big transfer deals that could still be done including Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Stoke and others

Championship clubs have one week left to complete their business before the January transfer window slams shut

By Will Jackson
Published 25th Jan 2024, 19:26 GMT

Championship clubs have one week remaining to complete their business in the January transfer window before the February 1 deadline. Sheffield Wednesday have dipped into the market on a couple of occasions already this month with the signings of Ike Ugbo and James Beadle and they could well make further additions over the next seven days.

Several names have been linked with a switch to Hillsborough but the Owls aren't the only second tier outfit tempted by some last minute business, with deals to be done across the division. With that in mind, here's 10 big deals that could still be done before the end of the window.

Stoke City are keen on the former Tottenham youngster this month and, according to to Teamtalk, Mundle is up for the switch, too. Swansea City reportedly saw an approach rebuffed earlier in the window.

1. Romaine Mundle - Standard Liege to Stoke City

Benson has been linked with a host of clubs this month, including Leeds. However, it seems Southampton is the most likely destination right now, with the south coast club keen on a loan move.

2. Manuel Benson - Burnley to Southampton

Ipswich are known to be looking for a striker and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Tractor Boys make another move for Moore after reportedly seeing a move rejected earlier in the window.

3. Kieffer Moore - Bournemouth to Ipswich Town

The Baggies have already seen one offer rejected by Celtic this month and it remains to be seen whether they'll make another approach. Several clubs are said to be keen, though, including Watford and Southampton.

4. Liel Abada - Celtic to West Brom

