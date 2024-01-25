Championship clubs have one week remaining to complete their business in the January transfer window before the February 1 deadline. Sheffield Wednesday have dipped into the market on a couple of occasions already this month with the signings of Ike Ugbo and James Beadle and they could well make further additions over the next seven days.

Several names have been linked with a switch to Hillsborough but the Owls aren't the only second tier outfit tempted by some last minute business, with deals to be done across the division. With that in mind, here's 10 big deals that could still be done before the end of the window.