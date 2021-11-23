After a win at Accrington last weekend, I’m finding it really difficult to predict which Wednesday side will turn up.

As is quite often with this Wednesday side, the game last Saturday was a game of two halves. First half was an unexpected emphatic performance in front of goal, scoring 3 brilliant goals in ten minutes. However, just like always, we couldn’t make it easy for ourselves, holding onto our 2-3 lead for the last 40 minutes.

In truth, we probably should have had a more comfortable lead, with Paterson skewing several chances, including a one-on-one just moments after Accrington scored their first.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday host MK Dons at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

The goals we scored impressed me, especially Corbeanu’s goal with his direct running and excellent first time finish after a lovely one-two with Liam Palmer.

Set Pieces are still a cause for concern. So many times now this season we have conceded due to poor defending on set pieces. The first Accrington goal really summarised it, with a failure to clear the ball ending up with the ball in our net. It’s something we really need to quickly cut out of our game as we are throwing away games in such avoidable ways. Luckily we managed to hold on this time.

For once, we managed to hold out for the win, with some brilliant game management from Dele-Bashiru close to the opposition corner. It was a win we certainly deserved in the end.

Brennan got his first league start and looked composed. We now have a brilliant chance to develop him into a first team centre-back as he looks a really promising young player. Playing next to Chey Dunkley must be a real aid to him as Dunkley continues to be a rock at the back and is an experienced player that can really help develop young Brennan’s game also.

It is a huge test tomorrow night against MK Dons, who sit 5th in the table. We have had key victories against top six sides this season, such as Sunderland and Wigan, but have also proved if we are not on it, we can easily be beaten by them too, losing 3-0 twice now to Plymouth.

They are joint-second top scorers in the league and will prove to be a difficult night, so we are really going to have to be switched on in defence if we want anything out of it.

We are coming into a crucial part of the season, and I really think the game against MK Dons is a massive one for us. It is a big chance to get a little bit of momentum and get into the top six, and a win against a good MK Dons side will be very good for confidence.

I see it being a very tricky night for us and one where we may really need the brilliance of Theo Corbeanu to shine again, but I do believe we are capable of getting something from it, particularly if Lee Gregory is able to start.

Line-up I would go with: (5-3-2) Peacock-Farrell, Hunt, Palmer, Dunkley, Brennan, Corbeanu, Luongo, Dele-Bashiru, Bannan, Kamberi, Gregory