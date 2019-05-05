Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers: LIVE MATCHDAY BLOG Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sheffield Wednesday take on Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough on the final day of the 2018/19 Championship season. Follow all the action with our live blog and don't forget to keep refreshing the page. Sheffield United: Billy Sharp IN – Team news for the Blades at Stoke City as they look to wrestle Championship title from Norwich City Star man reveals how Grant McCann has changed the culture at Doncaster Rovers and the key reasons behind their top six finish