One of the last trains able to get fans from Sheffield to London in time for the League One Play-Off Final has been cancelled. The 11.37am EMR service to London St Pancras International will not go ahead.

The service was one of the last trains able to get Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley FC fans to London in time for the final. It would have arrived in the captial at around 1.39pm, it takes around 40 minutes to go from King's Cross St Pancras to Wembley on the London Underground.

It is the latest cancellation this morning affecting the journeys of some fans heading to Wembley. Earlier this morning, one Doncaster-bound service from Sheffield was cancelled, as well as two Doncaster to London King's Cross services from LNER.