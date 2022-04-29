Having the fanbase Sheffield Wednesday do, the club are of course going to have some famous faces supporting the boys in blue and white.

Many of these celebrity fans regularly and publicly support the team and have become well known Owls fans, but some keep their love for Wednesday quieter in the public eye.

Here are just some of the famous Sheffield Wednesday fans in order of their estimated net worth.

Alex Turner (Net Worth: $25 million) Alex Turner is the lead singer of the popular band, Arctic Monkeys, and is also an avid Wednesday fan. Growing up in High Green, Alex also name-checked Hillsborough in one of the songs in one of the band's first albums.

Gary Cahill (Net Worth: $22 million) A footballer himself, Gary Cahill grew up as a boyhood Wednesday fan. The former Chelsea and Palace Centre-Back has won two Premier League titles and says Wednesday legend Des Walker was a big inspiration of his.

Rick Savage (Net Worth: $13 million) Being born in Sheffield, the musician for the band, Def Leppard, is a big Sheffield Wednesday fan. He did however play for Sheffield United for two years as a young boy.

Jermaine Jackson (Net Worth: $5 million) The American singer and member of Jackson Five, Jermaine Jackson, has stated his love for Sheffield Wednesday more than once - and he even re-wrote one of his songs as a tribute for Wednesday's play-off final back in 2016.