Sheffield Wednesday: Top 10 famous Owls fans in net worth order including Jarvis Cocker

Sheffield Wednesday have plenty of rich and famous fans – some of whom have even been spotted at Hillsborough from time to time.

By Lee Peace
Published 25th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Many of these celebrity fans regularly and publicly support the team and have become well known Owls fans. Here are just some of the most famous Wednesday supporters in order of their estimated net worth.

Their net worths are given in US dollars and provided via the website www.celebritynetworth.com.

The Owls have many famous fans.

1. Celebrity fans

The Owls have many famous fans. Photo: submit

2. Alex Turner (Net Worth: $25 million)

Alex Turner is the lead singer of the popular band, Arctic Monkeys, and is also an avid Wednesday fan. Growing up in High Green, Alex also name-checked Hillsborough in one of the songs in one of the band's first albums. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

3. Rick Savage (Net Worth: $13 million)

Being born in Sheffield, the musician for the band, Def Leppard, is a big Sheffield Wednesday fan. He did however play for Sheffield United for two years as a young boy. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

4. Gary Cahill (Net Worth: $22 million)

A footballer himself, Gary Cahill grew up as a boyhood Wednesday fan. The former Chelsea and Palace Centre-Back has won two Premier League titles and says Wednesday legend Des Walker was a big inspiration of his. Photo: Getty Images

