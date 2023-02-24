News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday: Top 10 famous Owls fans in net worth order including Alex Turner

Sheffield Wednesday have plenty of rich and famous supporters, some of whom have been spotted at Hillsborough from time to time.

By Lee Peace
2 minutes ago

Many of these celebrity fans regularly and publicly support the team and have become well known Owls fans. Here are just some of the most famous Owls fans in order of their estimated net worth.

Their net worths are given in US dollars and provided via the website www.celebritynetworth.com.

Sheffield Wednesday has a number of wealthy supporters

2. Alex Turner (Net Worth: $25 million)

Alex Turner is the lead singer of the popular band, Arctic Monkeys, and is also an avid Wednesday fan. Growing up in High Green, Alex also name-checked Hillsborough in one of the songs in one of the band's first albums.

3. Gary Cahill (Net Worth: $22 million)

A footballer himself, Gary Cahill grew up as a boyhood Wednesday fan. The former Chelsea and Palace Centre-Back has won two Premier League titles and says Wednesday legend Des Walker was a big inspiration of his.

4. Rick Savage (Net Worth: $13 million)

Being born in Sheffield, the musician for the band, Def Leppard, is a big Sheffield Wednesday fan. He did however play for Sheffield United for two years as a young boy.

