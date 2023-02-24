Sheffield Wednesday have plenty of rich and famous supporters, some of whom have been spotted at Hillsborough from time to time.
Many of these celebrity fans regularly and publicly support the team and have become well known Owls fans. Here are just some of the most famous Owls fans in order of their estimated net worth.
Photo: JPI Media
2. Alex Turner (Net Worth: $25 million)
Alex Turner is the lead singer of the popular band, Arctic Monkeys, and is also an avid Wednesday fan. Growing up in High Green, Alex also name-checked Hillsborough in one of the songs in one of the band's first albums.
Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire
3. Gary Cahill (Net Worth: $22 million)
A footballer himself, Gary Cahill grew up as a boyhood Wednesday fan. The former Chelsea and Palace Centre-Back has won two Premier League titles and says Wednesday legend Des Walker was a big inspiration of his.
Photo: Getty Images
4. Rick Savage (Net Worth: $13 million)
Being born in Sheffield, the musician for the band, Def Leppard, is a big Sheffield Wednesday fan. He did however play for Sheffield United for two years as a young boy.
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images