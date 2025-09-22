Both Sheffield clubs have endured difficult starts to the Championship season, but the latest weekend saw them experience different fates.

Sheffield United were hoping and expected to bounce back to some sort of form with the returning Chris Wilder back in the dugout for his first game since his surprise appointment after Ruben Selles’ sacking. But a late, late winner from Charlton made sure the Blades’ awful start to the campaign continued.

On the blue side of the city, Sheffield Wednesday on the road with a tricky-looking fixture at Portsmouth, took all three points in a deserved and professional win down on the south coast.

And with that new information, Opta’s supercomputer has made a fresh lot of predictions based on performances so far this season and how the rest of the year could go for all sides based on that.