Where Opta's supercomputer predicts Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will finish after big weekend

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 17:11 BST

After the latest set of Championship fixtures, Opta’s supercomputer has predicted where each Championship side will finish.

Both Sheffield clubs have endured difficult starts to the Championship season, but the latest weekend saw them experience different fates.

Sheffield United were hoping and expected to bounce back to some sort of form with the returning Chris Wilder back in the dugout for his first game since his surprise appointment after Ruben Selles’ sacking. But a late, late winner from Charlton made sure the Blades’ awful start to the campaign continued.

On the blue side of the city, Sheffield Wednesday on the road with a tricky-looking fixture at Portsmouth, took all three points in a deserved and professional win down on the south coast.

And with that new information, Opta’s supercomputer has made a fresh lot of predictions based on performances so far this season and how the rest of the year could go for all sides based on that.

Will it predict more misery for the Blades and continued form for the Owls? Here are the latest predictions for every Championship club listed below.

Predicted points: 52

1. 24th: Sheffield Wednesday

Predicted points: 52 | Jeff Mood/ProSportsImages

Predicted points: 54

2. 23rd: Watford

Predicted points: 54 | Getty Images

Predicted points: 54

3. 22nd: Oxford United

Predicted points: 54 | Getty Images

Predicted points: 55

4. 21st: Derby County

Predicted points: 55 | Getty Images

