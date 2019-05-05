Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy admits performance against Queens Park Rangers was 'not one of our best'

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy admitted today's performance against Queens Park Rangers was not up to the standards they expect.

The visitors ran out 2-1 winners at Hillsborough on the final game of the Championship season for both sides.

Incredibly, there were three penalties awarded during the match - two of them which were missed.

QPR led at half-time through Josh Scowen's goal after half an hour.

Wednesday had the chance to level early in the second half but Fernando Forestieri blazed a penalty over the bar after he was pulled down in the box.

The Owls then had goalkeeper Keiren Westwood to thank as he saved a spot-kick from Rangers forward Eberechi Eze.

And Steve Bruce's men were then awarded another penalty late on which defender Michael Hector slotted home.

But then QPR striker Matt Smith volleyed the winner in the 94th minute to snatch all three points.

The defeat means Wednesday finish the season in 10th position in the Championship.

On his team's performance, Pelupessy said: "It was not one of our best games to be honest.

"The first half was bad I think. We had some chances to be honest with some crosses. Marco Matias had a lot of crosses. He had a chance to shoot as well I think. But it was not a good first half.

"The second half we tried a little bit more. We were more aggressive and tried to work hard. And we came back at 1-1. We had a chance before with the penalty with Fernando. They scored in injury time. It was a good finish to be honest. It was not one of our good games."

Referee Andy Davies awarded three penalties during the game - two for Wednesday and one for the visitors.

On the three spot-kicks being awarded, Pelupessy told The Star: "I cannot remember a game where I have been involved where there has been three penalties in one half that was unbelievable."

He added: "You don't want to lose the last game of the season, you want to win it and if you can't win it you want to draw at least and that is why I am a little bit disappointed because you want to do it for the fans that is important. The most important thing is to try and do it for the fans and I am not happy that we didn't do that but we tried everything but it was not a good game and that can happen as well."