Sheffield Wednesday keeper saves penalty in Northern Ireland win, Sheffield United stopper helps Sweden beat Spain

Sweden's goalkeeper Robin Olsen (R) and Sweden's defender Victor Lindelof (L)react after their 2-1 win iover Spain (Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Olsen was a late deadline day signing for Sheffield United on Tuesday and he gave Blades fans a taste of what to expect with a terrific showing as Sweden inflicted on Spain their first World Cup qualifying defeat since 1993.

Alexander Isak and Viktor Claesson were on target to cancel out Carlos Soler's goal for the Euro 2020 semi-finalists. The victory moves Sweden to the top of Group B.

With Spain piling on the pressure in the later stages in search of an equaliser, Olsen kept the Swedes in front with two excellent stops, firstly denying Ferran Torres and Adama Traore.

Meanwhile in Vilnius, Wednesday keeper Peacock-Farrell was a penalty hero for the second time this season as his stop helped Northern Ireland beat Lithuania.

The 24-year-old, who recently made a crucial stop for the Owls against Rotherham, was at it again making a superb save to deny Arvydas Novikovas from the spot.

The score was 2-1 to Northern Ireland at that stage with Ian Baraclough’s men rattled a little after the hosts had pulled one back following goals from Dan Ballard and a penalty from former Blade Conor Washington. Peacock-Farrell’s save revitalised the Irish and goals from Shane Lavery and another penalty from Paddy McNair sealed a 4-1 win.