Sheffield Wednesday heroics, taking on Jamie Carragher and Edgar Davids, giving his all for Chesterfield - the photos that captured Drew Talbot's career

Drew Talbot can look back on some fantastic memories as he hangs up his boots.

By Graham Smyth
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 16:56
Drew Talbot scored in the League One play-off final for Sheffield Wednesday

From play-off glory with Sheffield Wednesday to taking on the might of Liverpool as a Luton player and winning league titles with Chesterfield, Talbot's career has been a roller coaster ride.

Here are some of the photos that tell his story.

Talbot's injury time goal helped seal a 4-2 win for the Owls against Hartlepool in the 2004/05 League One play-off final. He also won a spot-kick.
Talbot celebrating that famous play-off final victory with the Owls (Pic: Getty)
Talbot challenging Jamie Carragher in Luton's 1-1 FA Cup draw with Liverpool in 2008 (Pic: Getty)
Talbot celebrating a goal for Luton against Norwich City (Pic: Getty)
After a successful loan spell, Talbot became a permanent Spireite under John Sheridan's management in 2009. (Pic: Tina Jenner)
As a Spireite, Talbot was in the wars - often
He was in the goals now and again too.
He threw himself into the cause and into tackles, as former Dutch international Edgar Davids discovered

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

It was no surprise, given his attitude on and off the pitch, that Talbot became popular with fans, staff and players alike
He wasn't friendly with everyone, however.
The relationship between Talbot and the Spireites fanbase has remained a strong one throughout his three stints with the club.
He became a hero to different generations of Spireites (Pic: Tina Jenner)
His 'nice guy' persona helped, but Town fans took to Talbot because he was a winner, a big part of successful seasons and trips to Wembley (Pic: Tina Jenner)
One such trip saw Talbot and Town come home with the EFL Trophy
And there were other trophies too. He celebrated his first League Two title in 2011, under John Sheridan's management
It wasn't all good times. Talbot experienced downs too, including relegation from the Football League in 2018.
Despite his release from the club last summer, he was re-signed by Martin Allen and began the season well, before injury and a subsequent infection ended his 2018/19 prematurely.