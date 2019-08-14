(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday: Here's where the Owls rank among the Championship's most loyal footballers

While some journeyman footballers opt for a career that sees them travel far and wide, with barely enough time to take off their jacket before embarking on the next adventure, there are a select few who remain loyal to their chosen club through thick and thin.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 13:52

Here's the Championship players who have been with their club for the longest, with figures provided by Transfermarkt...

1. Marcus Bettinelli - Fulham

Time spent at club: Seven years and one month. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

2. Paul Huntington - Preston North End

Time spent at club: Seven years and one month. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

3. Kieran Lee - Sheffield Wednesday

Time spent at club: Seven years and three months. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

4. Gareth Mcleary - Reading

Time spent at club: Seven years and four months. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

