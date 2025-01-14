Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield Wednesday fan who held up a message at the Steel City derby mocking the recent death of former Sheffield United player George Baldock has been fined £300 and given a football banning order.

A district judge described Brandon Pedryc’s actions as a “moment of madness” after hearing how the 23-year-old typed out “Where’s Baldock” in large letters on his phone and waved it at rival fans during the Championship match at Bramall Lane on November 11.

The message was a reference to the death of former United player Baldock, who died in Greece a month earlier at the age of 31, Sheffield Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

District Judge Marcus Waite said he accepted Pedryc’s claim to police that he was responding to being pelted by coins and a bottle, as well as being spat on, by United fans who were in a tier of the stand above the visiting Wednesday supporters.

And the judge also accepted that Pedryc was not directly responsible for his message being quickly shared nationwide on social media, although he said this response could have been predicted by the defendant. But the judge said: “There was significant upset caused.”

He said: “I have no doubt that distress was caused to the fans involved. And there must have been enormous distress to the family and friends of the deceased player, which followed from your actions even if that was not what you intended.”

Pedryc, who lives in Barnsley, admitted displaying writing, a sign or other visible representation which was threatening or abusive within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.

He was fined £300, ordered to pay £205 in costs and surcharges, and given a football banning order for three years.

Baldock, who was a Greece international, was found dead in his swimming pool in Athens in October.

He made 219 appearances for the Blades over seven seasons before leaving last year to join the Greek side Panathinaikos.

From Press Association