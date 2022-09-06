News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday famous fans: 9 celebrities who follow the Owls including Michael Jackson's brother Jermaine, Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker

Here are some of the famous people that support Sheffield Wednesday – do any of these comes as a surprise to you?

By Alex Wilkinson
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 10:52 am

Having the fanbase Sheffield Wednesday do, the club are of course going to have some famous faces supporting the boys in blue and white.

Many of these celebrity fans regularly and publicly support the team and have become well known Owls fans, but some keep their love for Wednesday quieter in the public eye.

Here are 9 famous faces you might be able to spot at Hillsborough.

1. Jermaine Jackson

The American singer and member of Jackson Five, Jermaine Jackson, has stated his love for Sheffield Wednesday more than once - and he even re-wrote one of his songs as a tribute for Wednesday's play-off final back in 2016.

2. Jon McClure

Front man of Reverend and The Makers, Jon McClure, was born in Sheffield and grew up an owl - and even joked previously that steel city rivals, Sheffield United, should be kicked out of the football league.

3. Rick Savage

Being born in Sheffield, the musician for the band, Def Leppard, is a big Sheffield Wednesday fan. He did however play for Sheffield United for two years as a young boy.

4. Alex Turner

Alex Turner is the lead singer of the popular band, Arctic Monkeys, and is also an avid Wednesday fan. Growing up in High Green, Alex also name-checked Hillsborough in one of the songs in one of the band's first albums.

