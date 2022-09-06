Sheffield Wednesday famous fans: 9 celebrities who follow the Owls including Michael Jackson's brother Jermaine, Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and Pulp singer Jarvis Cocker
Here are some of the famous people that support Sheffield Wednesday – do any of these comes as a surprise to you?
Having the fanbase Sheffield Wednesday do, the club are of course going to have some famous faces supporting the boys in blue and white.
Many of these celebrity fans regularly and publicly support the team and have become well known Owls fans, but some keep their love for Wednesday quieter in the public eye.
Here are 9 famous faces you might be able to spot at Hillsborough.
