Sheffield Wednesday: Ex-Sheffield United defender tips Owls for promotion under ‘football man’ Steve Bruce

Sheffield Wednesday fans should be excited for the future under new manager Steve Bruce according to ex-Sheffield United defender Paul Parker.

The talkSPORT pundit has tipped Wednesday to challenge for promotion under their new manager next season and credited Bruce’s record of four promotions from the division as reason for Owls fans to be optimistic.

Bruce is not due to take up the managerial role at Hillsborough until 1 February, but has left his deputies Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence in charge in his absence.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Hooper wanted by two MLS clubs

Former England international Parker, who made ten appearances for Sheffield United in 1996, told Jim White: “Steve being a football person, you can’t stay away from football. If you’re in football, you live and breathe it.

“It’s still a good decision by Sheffield Wednesday to get someone like Steve Bruce because next season no-one is going to be surprised when they are competing to get out of that division.

Steve Bruce

“Everything about Brucey in that Championship is just all good. Everything he’s done in there has been good, every club he has had.

“He is a likeable man, you can’t not like Steve Bruce. It’s impossible not to like him.”

Injury update on Sheffield Wednesday duo Kieran Lee and Gary Hooper

Bruce has been promoted from the Championship with Wigan Athletic and, at Wednesday’s expense in a play-off final win in 2016, with Hull City.

Despite mounting a campaign to the play-offs with former club Aston Villa last season, Bruce was unable to earn a fifth promotion to the Premier League with the Birmingham-based club.

Wednesday are currently 16th in the table and were held to a 0-0 draw by League One Luton Town in Saturday’s third round FA Cup match under caretaker boss Agnew.