Sheffield Wednesday edging closer to new deals for Keiren Westwood and Liam Palmer
Steve Bruce could be one step closer to completing his first bit of business for the summer as the Sheffield Wednesday boss is reportedly close to agreeing new deals for three first team players.
According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the Owls are in advanced talks to wrap up new deals with Liam Palmer, Keiren Westwood and Kieran Lee who are all out of contract at Hillsborough this summer.
Goalkeeper Westwood’s future has been subject to much speculation, with the 34-year-old most recently linked with Barnsley and Huddersfield.
Along with academy product Palmer and midfielder Lee, the Republic of Ireland international was not listed with the six other first team players released at the end of the 2018/19 season.
Reports suggest that both Palmer and Westwood could be rewarded with deals lasting a couple of years, while any offer for Lee would be short term as he returns to regular football.
Lee, 30, made his return to first team action at the end of the campaign after over a year out with injury.
Any link between Westwood and Barnsley seems to have been rubbished by Owls coach Lee Bullen, who took to Twitter to laugh off rumours the shot-stopper could swap Hillsborough for Oakwell.
Both Westwood and Palmer were vital in Wednesday’s second half of the season surge under Bruce, after the former was brought back from exile under Jos Luhukay.