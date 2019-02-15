Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United Live: Owls prepare to play Rotherham United, Blades in action against Reading tomorrow | 15 February Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are both in action tomorrow as league fixtures continue in the Championship. Keep track of all the latest team and injury news on today's live blog - and refresh the page for updates. Steve Bruce and Chris Wilder Sheffield Wednesday star in limbo over his future Sheffield Wednesday press conference LIVE: Steve Bruce and Barry Bannan speak to the media