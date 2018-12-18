Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United Live: Owls midfielder linked with Leeds move, Chansiri fan forum is rearranged and Blades challenged to go to 'next level' | 18 December

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United will be eagerly looking towards the weekend as they prepare to take on Preston North End and Ipswich Town respectively.

You can follow all the day's football news on our live blog - keep refreshing the page for updates.

Matt Penney and Chris Basham

Matt Penney and Chris Basham