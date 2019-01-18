Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United Live: Owls in talks to sign Fulham forward and Wilder plays down rumours linking him with Huddersfield job | 18 January Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United will be back in action in the Championship tomorrow as the transfer window rumbles on. Keep track of all the latest team news, transfer rumours and injury updates on today's live blog. Josh Onomah and Billy Sharp Championship transfer rumours: Sheffield Wednesday set to announce signing | Leeds weigh up £5m bid | Aston Villa and West Brom eye PL star | Updates on Derby, Birmingham, Middlesbrough