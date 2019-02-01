Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United Live: deadline day reaction as Steve Bruce makes three signings and Blades bag Scott Hogan | 1 February Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The transfer window is shut and after a late flurry of activity at Hillsborough, both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday added to their squads in the January window. Follow all the latest team news, injury updates and transfer rumours on our live blog - and refresh the page for updates. Steve Bruce and Scott Hogan Sheffield Wednesday: Chairman Dejphon Chansiri reveals he has rejected two bids for the club RECAP - Championship deadline day LIVE: Sheffield Wednesday confirm double Newcastle swoop and Premier League defender