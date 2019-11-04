Sheffield United's Lundstram opens up, Emery given Arsenal ultimatum: Premier League rumours

Premier League rumours to start your week

All of the latest Premier League news on Monday, November 4

By Rhys Thomas
Monday, 4th November 2019, 8:54 am

All of the latest Premier League rumours on Monday, November 4:

1. Liverpool ace could move

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana could be heading to China or the MLS when his contract expires this summer. (The Telegraph)

2. No offers for Norwegian ace

Salzburg have not received any offers as of yet for Manchester United target Erling Braut Haaland.  (Daily Mirror)

3. Peter Schmeichel blasts Manchester United

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has blasted the side as a 'very average squad of players' after their latest defeat to Bournemouth. (Various)

4. No Silva lining for City

Manchester City are set to receive a huge blow ahead of their crucial game with Liverpool, with Spanish midfielder David Silva expected to miss out. (Daily Mirror)

