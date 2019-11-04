Sheffield United's Lundstram opens up, Emery given Arsenal ultimatum: Premier League rumours

All of the latest Premier League rumours on Monday, November 4:
1. Liverpool ace could move
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana could be heading to China or the MLS when his contract expires this summer. (The Telegraph)
2. No offers for Norwegian ace
Salzburg have not received any offers as of yet for Manchester United target Erling Braut Haaland. (Daily Mirror)
3. Peter Schmeichel blasts Manchester United
Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has blasted the side as a 'very average squad of players' after their latest defeat to Bournemouth. (Various)
4. No Silva lining for City
Manchester City are set to receive a huge blow ahead of their crucial game with Liverpool, with Spanish midfielder David Silva expected to miss out. (Daily Mirror)
