Zak Brunt "going nowhere" on loan if there's a chance of playing first-team football for Sheffield United this season

The 19-year-old made his long-awaited first-team debut in midweek as United beat Carlisle United 1-0 in the EFL Cup, one of a number of United academy graduates to impress after being handed opportunities.

Brunt helped United’s U23 side win their Professional Development League title last season, and admits the possibility of a loan spell with an EFL club has been mentioned to further accelerate his development.

But if there is a sniff of featuring in Jokanović’s first-team plans, then he insists he is going nowhere.

“I’ve had discussions but there’s no rush with that,” Chesterfield-born Brunt admitted.

“I’m in no rush to go anywhere after getting minutes in the cup. I’m happy playing here, I want to play for Sheffield United and in the first team. If there’s half a chance of that, then I’m staying here. It’s as simple as that.”

Brunt joined Kacper Lopata, Tyler Smith and brothers Kyron Gordon and Tyler Smith in making their senior debuts for the Blades against Carlisle, while two more academy graduates also featured in Billy Sharp and substitute Daniel Jebbison.

“We did well and hopefully we get the nod in the next round,” Brunt added.

Zak Brunt, Kyron Gordon and Kacper Lopata lined up against Carlisle United in midweek: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“If not, then it’s a case of performing as well as I can in training and backing the lads up. Then maybe I can impress enough to get on the pitch and step up when the opportunity arises.

“Me and Ky played for Greenhill together when we were really young and I said to him before the game: ‘Look how far we’ve come since Greenhill!’

“It was great to share that experience with the lads, but none of us will get carried away. We’ll go away and work as hard as we ever have done, acting like we didn’t make our debuts.

“But it is nice to look back and think: ‘Wow, a couple of years ago and I was there and now I’m playing in front of Sheffield United fans at Bramall Lane.’