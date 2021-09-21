Youth and experience: Is this Sheffield United's best starting XI to take on Southampton in League Cup?

Sandwiched in the middle of a busy league schedule, Slavisa Jokanovic may take the chance to shuffle his pack a little and rest some key players, also giving those on the fringes of his squad a much-needed chance to impress.
Our man Danny Hall stepped into Slavisa’s shoes and picked the team he would send out to face the Saints, if he was in charge… would you agree or what would you do differently?
1. GK Robin Olsen
I thought about resting Olsen for Wes Foderingham, but decided that it would be more advantageous to give the Swede some more game-time to get used to playing at Bramall Lane and with some of his teammates
Photo: Andrew Yates
2. RB Jayden Bogle
Giving the former Derby youngster another chance to impress and keep up the pressure on Baldock, who may feel he could have done better with Hull’s goal on Saturday. Good to keep him on his toes with genuine competition
Photo: Simon Bellis
3. CB Chris Basham
Unfortunate to lose his place because of the switch to four at the back, I would rest John Egan and Basham is the next cab on the rank to play on the right side of defence
Photo: Simon Bellis
4. CB Kacper Lopata
The youngster impressed in the previous rounds, but this would be his stiffest test yet – even if, as expected, the Saints shuffle their pack and give minutes to some of their younger players. It’d be interesting to see how the young man coped
Photo: Alistair Langham