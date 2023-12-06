Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has made some brave selection calls in his first team since returning to Bramall Lane yesterday. The Blades take on title-chasing Liverpool in a game screened live on Amazon Prime.

The Blades are looking for a reaction from the weekend's 5-0 hammering at Burnley, with Wilder making five changes to his side. In come youngsters Will Osula and Andre Brooks, while Jayden Bogle, Vini Souza and James McAtee also start.

Out go the injured George Baldock and the suspended Oli McBurnie, while John Fleck, Luke Thomas and Ollie Norwood are all on the bench. Anel Ahmedhodzic wears the captain's armband in the absence of club skipper John Egan, vice-captain Chris Basham and Norwood, who has skippered the side in the absence of the pair.

It remains to be seen which formation Wilder's Blades line up in, with the potential to play a back four or stick to the back three that has been a hallmark of United's success so far. Auston Trusty could line up at left-back, with Jack Robinson partnering Ahmedhodzic in central defence, while Brooks could even be utilised at left wing-back in the place of Thomas.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty, Souza, Hamer, McAtee, Brooks, Osula, Archer. Subs: Davies, Lowe, Fleck, Traore, Thomas, Norwood, Slimane, Larouci, Seriki.

Meanwhile Liverpool have made four changes for their trip to Bramall Lane. Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate start in defence alongside Waturu Endo in midfield and Cody Gakpo up front.

