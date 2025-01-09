Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yet more injury woe for Sheffield United as skipper limps off after horror moment in Cardiff City cup clash

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United suffered yet more injury woe this evening in their FA Cup clash with Cardiff City at Bramall Lane. The Blades made eight changes to give some of their key players a rest and could welcome back up to half a dozen for their next Championship clash against Norwich City.

But they didn’t make it through this third-round tie without more fitness concerns as skipper Rhys Norrington-Davies limped off in the second half. He had gone down for treatment just minutes after the restart following a challenge which appeared to see him jar his knee and although he continued after some attention from the United physios, he limped off gingerly before the hour mark and was replaced by Jack Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Welsh international went straight down the tunnel as he shook his head and will now be assessed further, with the hope that it was merely precautionary rather than anything more serious. Norrington-Davies was handed the armband on a rare start but was at fault for the first Cardiff goal in a horror moment which saw him caught in possession on halfway by Cian Ashford, who raced away and fired past Adam Davies to give his side the lead.