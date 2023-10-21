Sheffield United’s remarkable defensive injury crisis has claimed another victim, with key man Anel Ahmedhodzic ruled out of tonight’s clash with Manchester United with a hamstring issue. The latest blow leaves boss Paul Heckingbottom with just two fit and senior centre halves, with Chris Basham and John Egan already out.

That left the United manager with no choice other than to switch to a back four, with Auston Trusty and Jack Robinson forming an all-left foot partnership in defence. Back on the bench is Ben Osboen after his injury absence with a groin issue, alongside a trio of youngsters in Femi Seriki, Jili Buyabu and exciting 17-year-old Ryan One, signed this summer from Hamilton Academical for the U21 side.